Nonresident hunters reminded of PLOTS, WMA rules

Out-of-state hunters are being reminded that state law does not allow nonresidents to hunt on North Dakota Game and Fish Department-owned or managed lands during the first week of pheasant season.

Private Land Open To Sportsmen acreage and state wildlife management areas are open to hunting by resident hunters only from Oct. 10-16. Nonresidents still can hunt those days on other state-owned and federal lands, or on private land.

The law applies to all small game, waterfowl, furbearer and big game hunting on PLOTS and state wildlife management areas during the first seven days of the pheasant season. Starting Oct. 17 this year, nonresidents may hunt on PLOTS and WMAs if the appropriate season is open.

