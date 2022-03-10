Nonresident bow licenses announced

North Dakota is making 810 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents this year.
Applicants can apply online beginning Tuesday on the Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov. The deadline is April 15.
Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than there are licenses available. A total of 1,767 people applied in 2021.
The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses is 15% of the previous year’s mule deer gun license allocation.