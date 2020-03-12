North Dakota's Game and Fish Department will make 780 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents this year.
Applicants can apply online beginning March 15 on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov. The deadline is April 15.
Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than licenses available. A total of 1,209 people applied last year.
The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses available is 15% of the previous year’s mule deer gun license allocation.