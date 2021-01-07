Nominees sought for conservation award

The Sand County Foundation is seeking nominees for the 2021 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.

The honor is bestowed on private landowners in 22 states who improve soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on their land. In North Dakota, the $10,000 award is presented with national sponsor American Farmland Trust and several state partners: North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition, North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts and North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

The award is named for renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold. Last year's North Dakota winner was the Dockter-Jensen Ranch near Denhoff in Sheridan County.

Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA. The deadline to apply is April 15.

