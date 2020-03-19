Next guide and outfitter exam scheduled

The next guide and outfitter written examination has been scheduled for May 9 at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state.

Qualifications for becoming a guide include a passing score on the exam; a background check for criminal and wildlife violations; certification in CPR and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications. A person must also have held a hunting guide license for two years and must have proof of liability insurance.

People interested in taking the exam are required to preregister by calling the Game and Fish Department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604.

