New superintendent named for Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Angie Richman

Richman

 PROVIDED

Theodore Roosevelt National Park's acting superintendent has been named to lead the park on a permanent basis.

National Park Service Regional Director Bert Frost on Wednesday announced Angie Richman for the western North Dakota park's top job, effective May 22. She will relocate to the Medora area.

Richman has been superintendent on an acting basis since early December, succeeding former Superintendent Wendy Ross, who left last fall to begin as a deputy director for three U.S. Interior Department regions in the Midwest.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the superintendent of this gem of the National Park Service,” Richman said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with the dedicated park staff, partners, and engaging with the communities and public who celebrate the conservation legacy of Theodore Roosevelt, an iconic figure in the history of America, and enjoying the amazing resources of the park.”

She has worked 23 years for the National Park Service, most recently as director of interpretation, education and visitor services for Arches and Canyonlands national parks in Utah.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park has $39 million of federal money for a two-year project to reconstruct several miles of failed roadway on its South Unit scenic drive near Medora. 

The park had 796,085 visitors last year, according to visitation statistics -- the most since 1978. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

