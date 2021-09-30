New state wildlife chief named

North Dakota Game and Fish Director Jeb Williams has appointed 20-year department employee Casey Anderson as chief of the wildlife division.

“Casey has certainly proven himself as a leader,” Williams said. “His experience and communication skills will serve the agency well as wildlife chief.”

Anderson had been the assistant wildlife chief since 2014. He also has held private land field coordinator and biologist positions. He's a native of the Turtle Lake-Mercer area in McLean County, and has a bachelor’s degree in the fish and wildlife management option of zoology from North Dakota State University.

Anderson succeeds Williams, whom Gov. Doug Burgum named in August to head Game and Fish after the retirement of Terry Steinwand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0