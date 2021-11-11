New option for state park permits

People who want to buy a North Dakota state park annual permit have a new option available to them.

State lawmakers earlier this year approved allowing members of the same household to buy two annual permits at a discounted price. The family permit costs $55.

The 2022 annual permits went on sale Nov. 1 and feature Lake Metigoshe State Park, which celebrates its 85th anniversary next year. The annual permit allows access to all 13 state parks through April 30, 2023.

The single vehicle annual permit price remains unchanged at $35. Discounted annual permits are available for seniors, eligible disabled veterans and former prisoners of war. For more information go to https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/stay/dailyannual-permits.

Permits can be purchased online at travel.parkrecnd.com or in person. The state Parks and Recreation Department has moved its headquarters from Century Avenue to the Capitol grounds -- the second floor of the Liberty Memorial Building at 604 E. Boulevard Ave.

