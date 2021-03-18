 Skip to main content
New licenses required April 1

New licenses required April 1

North Dakota anglers, trappers and hunters are reminded that new licenses for the 2020-21 season are required beginning April 1.

Licenses can be purchased online on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Purchasers have the option to print a hard copy and/or download the license to a mobile device.

Licenses also can be bought at more than 140 vendor locations throughout the state, or by calling 800-406-6409. The 2021-22 small game, fishing and furbearer licenses are effective through March 31, 2022. 

