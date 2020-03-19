New licenses needed beginning April 1

North Dakota anglers, trappers and hunters are reminded that new licenses for the 2020-21 season are required starting April 1.
Licenses can be purchased online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov.
They also can be purchased at more than 140 vendor locations throughout the state, or by calling 800-406-6409.
The 2020-21 small game, fishing and furbearer licenses are effective April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
They'll be bit more expensive this year, due to the 2019 Legislature creating an aquatic nuisance species program fund. Along with an ANS fee on motorized watercraft that went into effect Jan. 1, the state law also establishes a $2 surcharge on each resident fishing license and combination license.
There are exceptions for the resident 65 years of age or older license, permanently or totally disabled license, and disabled veteran license. The law also establishes a $3 surcharge on each nonresident fishing license and each nonresident waterfowl license.