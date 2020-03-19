New licenses needed beginning April 1

North Dakota anglers, trappers and hunters are reminded that new licenses for the 2020-21 season are required starting April 1.

Licenses can be purchased online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov.

They also can be purchased at more than 140 vendor locations throughout the state, or by calling 800-406-6409.

The 2020-21 small game, fishing and furbearer licenses are effective April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.