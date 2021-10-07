New law impacts nonresidents with PLOTS acres

A new North Dakota law allows nonresidents to hunt on Private Land Open To Sportsmen acreage that they own during the first seven days of the pheasant season.

Small game, waterfowl, furbearer or big game hunting by nonresidents is prohibited by state law on other PLOTS land and on state wildlife management areas from Oct. 9-15. Starting Oct. 16, nonresidents can hunt those areas if the appropriate season is open.

Leaving equipment or other provisions on a PLOTS area overnight is not allowed without written permission from the landowner. And landowner permission is always required for motorized vehicle access on PLOTS acres, unless specifically designated on the PLOTS sign.

