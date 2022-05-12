 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New fire protection rule in place for boats

A new U.S. Coast Guard fire protection regulation took effect April 20, according to North Dakota's Game and Fish Department.

Recreational boats with a disposable fire extinguisher with a manufacture stamped date older than 12 years are considered expired and must be removed. Fire extinguishers with a label stamped “Marine Type – USCG Approved” are considered up to date, and extinguishers without a date or marine label must be replaced because they're most likely older than 2007.

For a list of recreational boats that are required to carry marine fire extinguishers, go to https://gf.nd.gov/news/5412.

