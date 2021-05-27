 Skip to main content
New amenities added at Lake Tschida
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Tri-Cities Joint Job Development Authority with the help of federal cost-share money have added new amenities at Lake Tschida in Grant County.

Three boat-washing stations aim to help stop the spread of aquatic nuisance species. They're at the Rimrock Recreation Area, Schatz Recreation Area and Crappie Creek Recreation Area.

A fish cleaning table and an RV dump station have been added at the entrance to Crappie Creek Campground, and a new fishing pier at Schatz Point addresses the growing need for shore fishing.

Lake Tschida, also known as Heart Butte Reservoir, is 17 miles south of Glen Ullin on state Highway 49. For more information, go to www.laketschida.org.

