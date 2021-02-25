Nearly 500 licenses remain after spring wild turkey lottery

Nearly 500 licenses in seven hunting units remain after the license lottery for North Dakota's spring wild turkey season.

Licenses remain in Unit 06, Bowman County; Unit 13, Dunn County; Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; Unit 31, Mountrail County; Unit 44, Slope County; Unit 45, Stark County; and Unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineau and Ward counties.

Remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on March 17. Applications must be submitted online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.

Game and Fish offered 7,005 spring turkey licenses this year. Individual results of the license lottery are available on the department website. The season opens April 10 and runs through May 16. Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties is again closed due to a low number of turkeys in the unit.

