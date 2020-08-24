 Skip to main content
National Park Service offers free admission to sites Tuesday

Wind Canyon

Fading sunlight casts the Little Missouri River into relief at Wind Canyon in Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit.

The National Park Service is waiving entry fees at its sites Tuesday in honor of the agency's anniversary.

The sites include Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. The park has three units throughout the Badlands.

North Dakota also is home to the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton and the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site near Williston. The two sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time and have no entrance fees year-round.

Campgrounds remain closed at Theodore Roosevelt National Park's North and South Units, pending new restroom facilities. Visitor centers are open.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

