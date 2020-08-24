National Park Service offers free admission to sites Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Park Service is waiving entry fees at its sites Tuesday in honor of the agency's anniversary.

The sites include Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. The park has three units throughout the Badlands.

North Dakota also is home to the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton and the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site near Williston. The two sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time and have no entrance fees year-round.

Campgrounds remain closed at Theodore Roosevelt National Park's North and South Units, pending new restroom facilities. Visitor centers are open.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0