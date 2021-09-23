National Park Service awards grants to North Dakota projects

The National Park Service has awarded seven grants totaling nearly $1.4 million for state and local recreation projects in North Dakota, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

“This result is why we reformed the Land and Water Conservation Fund program and passed the Great American Outdoors Act: to ensure more investments go to locally driven projects, and our parks and public lands remain a top destination for our constituents,” said Cramer, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Two of the grants are going to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District: $497,000 to renovate Sertoma Park, and $293,000 to acquire land to expand Lions Park.

The Turtle Lake-Mercer Public School is getting nearly $70,000 for playground improvements, Mercer is getting about $43,000 for new playground equipment at Mercer Memorial Park, and Gackle is getting $96,500 for updates to the Gackle Little Park.

The Mountrail County Park Board is getting $137,500 for a new Van Hook Recreation Area West Bathhouse, and the Grand Forks Park District is getting $215,500 to replace the infield turf on Montgomery Field in the Apollo Sports Complex with synthetic turf.

