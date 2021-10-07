Mule deer survey set this month

The state Game and Fish Department plans to conduct its annual fall aerial mule deer survey in western North Dakota the middle of this month.

The survey takes about two weeks to complete. People might notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of the Badlands.

Game and Fish biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 Badlands study areas since the 1950s. The survey is used to collect mule deer population data for monitoring demographic trends, such as buck-to-doe and fawn-to-doe ratios.

