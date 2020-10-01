Motorists urged to watch for deer this time of year

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is cautioning motorists to watch for deer along roadways.

Young deer are dispersing from their home ranges this time of year. October through early December is the peak period for deer-vehicle crashes.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution after dark. Most deer-vehicle collisions occur at dawn and dusk, when deer are most often moving around.

Motorists who collide with a deer do not have to notify law enforcement if the only outcome is vehicle damage. If the crash involves other property damage or an injury, it must be reported.

A permit is required before a motorist can take possession of a road-killed deer. Permits are free and available from game wardens and local law enforcement offices.

