Motorists cautioned to watch for deer

State wildlife officials are cautioning motorists to watch for deer along roadways.

October through early December is the peak period for deer-vehicle crashes because young deer are dispersing from their home ranges, according to the Game and Fish Department. Most collisions occur at dawn and dusk, when the animals are most active.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution after dark, and to remember that if a deer crosses the road, more might follow.

A permit is required before a motorist can take possession of a road-killed deer. Permits are free and available from game wardens and local law enforcement offices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0