Moose, elk license lotteries held

North Dakota’s moose and elk license lotteries have been held, and hunters can find results at "My Account" on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

There were 23,427 applications for elk and 26,038 for moose, along with a record 19,426 applications for bighorn sheep.

The bighorn sheep lottery is scheduled in September, after summer population surveys are completed and total licenses are determined. Once the lottery is held, successful applicants will be contacted to select a hunting unit.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received a license in the past are not eligible to apply for that species again.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0