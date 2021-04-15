Moose and elk license lotteries held

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department has held its annual moose and elk license lotteries.

Hunters can find individual results by going to "My Account" at the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. Successful applicants must pay for their license while there. A 2021-22 general game and habitat license or combination license also is required.

Game and Fish received 23,023 applications for elk and 26,035 for moose. There were 19,126 applications for bighorn sheep. The bighorn sheep lottery is scheduled in September, after summer population surveys are completed and total licenses are determined. Once the lottery is held, successful applicants will be contacted to select a hunting unit.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep licenses are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters are not eligible to apply for that species again if they have received a license in the past.

