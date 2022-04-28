Missouri River public education program announced

The Missouri River Joint Water Board of North Dakota has announced a program to emphasize the importance of the river system in the state.

The effort to expand advocacy and educational efforts is getting $74,000 in state funding through the State Water Commission. The remaining $111,000 in anticipated project costs will be split between the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District and the Missouri River Joint Board.

The Missouri River System is “arguably the most important natural resource in our state, both in terms of supporting our economy and industries, and also because of its importance as a reliable water supply for many communities and irrigators, its support of power generation and recreational opportunities, and its invaluable fish and wildlife habitat,” Joint Board Chairman Wade Bachmeier said.

For more information on the program, contact the board at 701-202-5459.

