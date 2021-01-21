Midwinter waterfowl survey finds more birds than average in North Dakota

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey earlier this month indicated about 165,000 Canada geese in the state, higher than average.

The 10-year average for the midwinter survey in North Dakota is 107,400 Canada geese and 21,800 mallard ducks. This year's survey tallied 34,200 mallards statewide, mostly on Lake Sakakawea and Nelson Lake.

About 67,200 Canada geese were observed on the Missouri River from MacLean Bottoms Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck to Garrison Dam, according to Andy Dinges, Game and Fish migratory game bird biologist. An additional 65,100 Canada geese were observed on the lower portion of Lake Sakakawea, which still had substantial open water during this year’s survey.

Nelson Lake in Oliver County was holding 13,600 Canada geese. The remainder were scattered throughout the state in areas with open water.

“We’ve had an unusually mild winter with little snow accumulation," Dinges said. "Availability of food should have been good, and overall wintering conditions were excellent.”

The first large waves of migrating waterfowl occurred during the last two weeks in October, according to Dinges.