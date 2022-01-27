Midwinter survey finds fewer geese and ducks than average in North Dakota

An annual midwinter waterfowl survey indicated about 81,000 Canada geese in North Dakota, about half of the total in last year's survey and well below the 10-year average.

Snow and bitter cold in late December undoubtedly pushed some birds south just prior to the early January survey, according to Andy Dinges, migratory game bird biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

“The number of waterfowl recorded dropped substantially from last year’s survey, but that was a relatively mild winter with little snow accumulation,” he said.

In addition, Lake Sakakawea didn’t officially freeze over last year until Jan. 24, the latest date on record. The lake this year officially froze over just a few days before the survey.

“Despite recent weather we are still wintering a good number of waterfowl this year and conditions remain fair for wintering birds, unless we get too much snow accumulation,” Dinges said.

Survey officials observed an estimated 55,000 Canada geese on the Missouri River, along with 21,100 on Nelson Lake in Oliver County. There were 7,000 mallard ducks tallied statewide, most of them recorded on Nelson Lake.

The 10-year average for the midwinter survey in North Dakota is 123,100 Canada geese and 24,700 mallards.

All states participate in the midwinter survey during the same time frame to reduce the possibility of counting birds more than once.

