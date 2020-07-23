McKenzie Slough hosts black-necked stilts

There has been a star recently in the local area. And no, I am not talking about the Neowise Comet (yes, I know it is not a star), but rather a bird not commonly seen in North Dakota.
We are very fortunate in Bismarck to have one of the state’s best marshes in our area. We birders call it McKenzie Slough, which is roughly 15 miles east of town. The land is a combination of federal waterfowl production area, state wildlife management area and some private ownership.
Just south of the town of McKenzie, the mucky marshes stretch out for several miles in several directions. Also crisscrossing the marshes are several roads conveniently allowing access to wildlife enthusiasts of all kinds. Each year the water levels fluctuate high or low depending the winter snowpack and summer rains. Even with the varying water conditions, there is always an area just right that concentrates the birds.
Given the constant viewing opportunities for birders, photographers and hunters alike, it gets its share of visitation for all that want to immerse themselves in nature. In the winter it is a location to find a snowy owl. In spring there are thousands of waterfowl that use it as a migration stopover. In summer there is an abundance of ducklings, wading birds such as egrets and herons, as well as rails hiding in the cattails. You never know what you may find in this choice area.
One lucky couple from Glen Ullin happened upon a very good find the beginning of June. As the couple was enjoying the birding drive through the area, just off of the paved Highway 10 east of McKenzie stood a black-necked stilt!
Imagine their surprise to see this beauty, as there is only a couple seen in the state each year. The stilts are most prevalent farther south and west of here, but they do range a bit. The showy little shorebird is the size of the robin, with a bold jet-black crown and back of the neck down to the black back and wings. In stark contrast to the black is a bright snowy white face, neck and body.
The comical part of this bird, however, is it has a tiny little head connected to a long, spindly neck. Also, the body itself sits atop some very long bright bubble gum-colored legs twice as long as the bird itself, hence the name of stilt. It’s a wonder they don’t ever topple over as they reach down to forage in the mud!
The original sighting was of three adult birds probably in a love triangle of sorts to see who would get the female and spend the summer here. Whoever won out sent the other one packing to parts unknown. As the eBird sightings were logged throughout the summer, birders noted a nest being built atop a pile of vegetation right out in the open. Adults tended to the nest for a few weeks until young appeared the end of June.
If you have never seen baby shorebirds, they are little cotton balls on sticks, the cutest thing you have ever seen! As soon as they can walk, shorebirds leave the nest to safer environments to avoid predator detection at a nest site. Sometimes each parent will take a young or two and split up even to rear the young to better survival success.
As I look at my sighting source eBird, nearly three dozen observations have been logged through the summer as the chicks were cared for and grew up. Thanks to the availability of eBird data, many travelers passing through were able to enjoy the sight as well. Many wonderful images were captured by talented area photographers as well and shared on Facebook.
Sightings continue as I write this, and my hope is that one of these birds big or small decide this was a good place to spend the summer and return next year for all to enjoy.
