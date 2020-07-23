McKenzie Slough hosts black-necked stilts

One lucky couple from Glen Ullin happened upon a very good find the beginning of June. As the couple was enjoying the birding drive through the area, just off of the paved Highway 10 east of McKenzie stood a black-necked stilt!

Imagine their surprise to see this beauty, as there is only a couple seen in the state each year. The stilts are most prevalent farther south and west of here, but they do range a bit. The showy little shorebird is the size of the robin, with a bold jet-black crown and back of the neck down to the black back and wings. In stark contrast to the black is a bright snowy white face, neck and body.

The comical part of this bird, however, is it has a tiny little head connected to a long, spindly neck. Also, the body itself sits atop some very long bright bubble gum-colored legs twice as long as the bird itself, hence the name of stilt. It’s a wonder they don’t ever topple over as they reach down to forage in the mud!

The original sighting was of three adult birds probably in a love triangle of sorts to see who would get the female and spend the summer here. Whoever won out sent the other one packing to parts unknown. As the eBird sightings were logged throughout the summer, birders noted a nest being built atop a pile of vegetation right out in the open. Adults tended to the nest for a few weeks until young appeared the end of June.