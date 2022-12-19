Livestock proposals include eliminating horses, longhorns from Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Early proposals for the future of wild horses and longhorn cattle in Theodore Roosevelt National Park include possibly eliminating the herds that are popular with visitors.

A longtime advocate for the horses says her group understands "all the horses can't stay" but is working to make compelling arguments in support of keeping some of the horses.

The public has until Jan. 31 to submit comments on the three preliminary alternatives for updating the western North Dakota park's livestock management plan, with a virtual public meeting set for Jan. 12.

More information is at bit.ly/3G5VHi7.

Park plans

The three proposals, still early in form, are

Continuing under 1970s-era plans, but with reduction of the 200 horses to 35-60

Expedited reduction of the herds to zero livestock

Phased reduction of the herds to zero livestock

The horses roam the park's South Unit near Medora; the North Unit near Watford City has nine longhorns. The animals often wander roadside.

The park is embarking on a new livestock management plan "to address the nonnative horse and cattle herds within the park so that we can better conserve the native species and the natural prairie ecosystem," Superintendent Angie Richman said. The process has been one the park has been eyeing for "a long time," she said.

The 1947 federal legislation creating the park didn't address livestock, and no law or requirement allows livestock to occur in the park, according to Richman.

"The park was established to pay tribute to the conservation legacy of Theodore Roosevelt, and that legacy is defined by a natural ecosystem which includes the native animal species and a native grassland ecology, and there are few instances within the National Park Service where livestock exist in national parks, and at this park it's not required or authorized through our enabling legislation," she said.

Roosevelt ranched and hunted as a young man in the Badlands near Medora in the 1880s. He was president from 1901-09.

'Emotional connection'

North Dakota Badlands Horse President Marylu Weber and her husband, Henry, have followed and documented the park's horses since the late 1980s. The nonprofit advocates for the horses, and is "right now in the process of trying to figure out how we can right (the park's) position on removing the horses," Marylu Weber said.

"It looks like they've already decided that the horses don't belong there," she said, citing information on the park's website.

North Dakota Badlands Horse is trying to craft plans to make "compelling arguments" with supporting data for its stance, she said.

"None of us are scientists. None of us are historians, so it makes it very difficult for us to develop compelling arguments, but we're trying to do the best we can," she said.

The group supports "active management" of the horses with genetics in mind, as well as continuing the park's capture and contraceptive techniques and adoption, Weber said.

Many visitors come to the park to see the horses, but it's hard to provide data on how the horses impact tourism and the park-area economy, she said.

"We know that this is one of the areas where the horses are accessible enough to the public where people from all over the world can see them. We just don't know ... how do you put value on someone's emotional connection to the wild horses?" Weber said.

She cited other National Park Service sites, such as Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland, having wild horses.

Horses born in Theodore Roosevelt National Park have found homes as far away as Finland and Germany, she said.

Timeline

The plan timeline has been unfolding throughout this year, including a public Q&A in March on six proposals now narrowed to the three.

Once the public comment period ends Jan. 31, the National Park Service will review the feedback to "refine our efforts going forward," Richman said.

The park also will draft an environmental assessment which will be available for public comment next April or May. A decision should come by the end of next summer.

Regardless of what decision is made, the park will have to reduce its horses to meet the population objective of 35-60 animals under the park's 1978 environmental assessment, Richman said.

American Indian tribes would have the first opportunity to receive horses under the herd reduction proposals, and remaining livestock could be auctioned.

The National Park Service would remove all livestock within two years of the expedited reduction plan's implementation.

Phased reduction of herds would involve capture and contraceptive techniques, with a reduced herd of contracepted horses to remain in the park to live out their lives. Cattle would be donated to "other authorized entities" or sold via auction, according to the park.