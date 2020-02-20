Licensing violations top 2019 list for Game and Fish Department

Licensing issues topped the list of outdoors violations tallied by North Dakota's Game and Fish Department in 2019.

Game wardens issued more than 2,300 citations last year. There were 496 for licensing issues, 475 for fishing and 422 for boating violations. There were 280 citations for violations involving small game and 91 for big game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Counties with the most overall violations were Ramsey (227), Williams (215), McKenzie (188), Burleigh (99) and McIntosh (98).

Counties with the most documented "incidents" were McKenzie (243), Burleigh (193), Williams (191), Ward (155) and Cass (140). An "incident" is defined as a situation that requires a response from a game warden, and it might not always be a violation. For example, it could be a situation such as a stranded angler.

A synopsis of 2019 violations is printed in the February issue of North Dakota Outdoors the Game and Fish Department's official magazine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0