Licenses remain after North Dakota deer gun license lottery

More than 6,200 deer gun hunting licenses remain after North Dakota's license lottery.

Individual results can be found at the Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov.

Moving to an online lottery has resulted in reduced time between the application deadline and the lottery run date, according to Chief of Administrative Services Kim Kary.

More than 81,000 people applied for a deer gun lottery license, in addition to about 12,600 gratis applicants. The 2020 deer gun proclamation allows for 69,050 deer gun season licenses.

Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for remaining licenses. The deadline is July 22.

This year's North Dakota deer gun season is Nov. 6-11.

