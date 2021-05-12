Letter: The value of my membership in Lure Em For Life

“Value – the importance, relative worth or usefulness of something.”

I retired in 2016 after a 42-year career as a certified public accountant working first in public accounting and then in tax, accounting, risk and audit management at Basin Electric Power Cooperative. In planning for retirement, I knew that I would have more time for fishing, golfing, reading and those “honey do” projects. Parents, friends, church and teachers had always advised that one should give back to the community with their time, talent and financial resources. During a career, time is difficult to give with the demands of family and work. The value of time before retirement is often times too high to justify active participation in some charitable activities.

Immediately before and after retiring I began looking for additional activities. My dad and a special uncle taught me how to fish and we enjoyed many Canadian and North Dakota fishing trips. The summers after our three sons reached 3 years of age, my dad and I took them on their first fishing trips. They were hooked for life!