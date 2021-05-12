Letter: The value of my membership in Lure Em For Life

“Value – the importance, relative worth or usefulness of something.”
I retired in 2016 after a 42-year career as a certified public accountant working first in public accounting and then in tax, accounting, risk and audit management at Basin Electric Power Cooperative. In planning for retirement, I knew that I would have more time for fishing, golfing, reading and those “honey do” projects. Parents, friends, church and teachers had always advised that one should give back to the community with their time, talent and financial resources. During a career, time is difficult to give with the demands of family and work. The value of time before retirement is often times too high to justify active participation in some charitable activities.
Immediately before and after retiring I began looking for additional activities. My dad and a special uncle taught me how to fish and we enjoyed many Canadian and North Dakota fishing trips. The summers after our three sons reached 3 years of age, my dad and I took them on their first fishing trips. They were hooked for life!
I attended my first Lure Em For Life activities in May and June 2017, first at the Owl Pond at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and then at Camp of the Cross at Douglas Bay on Lake Sakakawea. I also took my boat to Warriors on the Water at Indian Hills which offers veterans a great fishing opportunity. So, what is the value?
- It's the excitement of that first or second grader when they set the hook and pull in that first bluegill or trout on a cane-pole. It's that big smile as their teacher takes their picture with that first fish.
- It's the unmitigated joy of the boy or girl as they catch a walleye, northern pike or even a carp that they've hooked. It's the thank you, especially the excited one if it's their first keeper walleye!
- It's the concentration of a young girl as she uses the knowledge gained at camp to debone a walleye (with a little help).
- It's setting the hook on that keeper walleye and handing the rod to a veteran to reel in and watching their excitement. It's thanking that veteran for their service to this great country.
The relative worth or value of this activity is not measured in dollars; it is measured by the satisfaction of helping others especially young people experience and enjoy a wholesome activity that they can partake in for life - Lure Em For Life! Please contact Angela Powers at argela@yahoo.com for more information and to volunteer.
Kuhn lives in Bismarck.