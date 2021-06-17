Leave baby animals alone, and watch for deer

State wildlife officials are reminding North Dakota residents to leave baby animals alone, and to watch for deer.
What appear to be orphaned baby animals this time of year are most often not abandoned or deserted, and the mother is probably nearby, according to North Dakota's Game and Fish Department. Young wildlife are purposely secluded by adults to protect them from predators, and anytime a young wild animal has human contact its chance for survival decreases significantly, the agency said.
Young deer will be dispersing from their home ranges over the next several weeks. Game and Fish says motorists should be on the lookout for deer along roadways.