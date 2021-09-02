 Skip to main content
Land and Water Conservation Fund accepts applications
Land and Water Conservation Fund accepts applications

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2021 Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Congress created the 50/50 matching grant program in 1964 to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities. It's funded by offshore oil and gas royalties, and provides money for such things as campgrounds and playgrounds.

North Dakota has about $2.5 million to dole out through the program. Eligible project sponsors include cities, counties, and townships; park and school districts; state agencies; water management districts; and federally recognized American Indian tribes. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

For more information, contact Grants Coordinator Char Langehaug at cbinstock@nd.gov or 701-328-5364, or go to www.parkrec.nd.gov/business.

