Land access pilot study livestream meeting set Monday

A one-hour livestream meeting is set Monday to discuss the land access pilot study that will be tested this fall in Richland, Ramsey and Slope counties.
The meeting of the Legislature's Interim Natural Resources Committee is at 12 p.m. Central time. The livestream is available at http://video.legis.nd.gov/.
The pilot project is a trial run of a mobile application that landowners can use to post their land and hunters can use to find out what land is posted. The project is part of an interim study related to the so-called "trespass bill" defeated in the 2019 Legislature. The bill sought to ease hunter access on private land but created a storm of debate over private property rights and the state's hunting heritage.
Monday's agenda items include consideration of the online land access application and related public information materials.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!