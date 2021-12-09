King eider sighting another first for North Dakota

I chuckle as I begin this composition of my latest birding adventures. This is the fourth composition since Labor Day, and each and every one of them has covered first state records. These are birds known to be within the borders of North Dakota for the first time. Obviously someone in The Bismarck Tribune readership may have seen a photo taken by their neighbor of such a bird at one time, but it was not made known to the birding community.

To get us started for the latest rarity, let me flash back 40 years almost to the day with a story. Some talented enthusiastic birder by the name of Ron Martin was birding off the U.S. Highway 83 causeway. It was a cold morning and the ice had definitely taken over the east end of Lake Audubon, leaving only a few open areas along the paved road for fish-foraging species such as mergansers and goldeneyes. As Ron scanned across, he happened upon a complete surprise to him and in his overwhelming excitement exclaimed to his birding companion, “There’s ... a ... a ... a canvasback!”

Now the funny part of this is the bird was no canvasback. Given the plain brownish coloration, larger size of the bird, and overly large straight sloping bill, it was similar, but not actually what he meant to say. The bird was a female common eider visiting from the icy Arctic saltwater coasts beyond. To this day, it is still the only known occurrence of eider in North Dakota.

It was now Thanksgiving Day, and I was looking forward to a relaxing day of football, family and food. It was 12:09 p.m. and my phone text went off. It was a text from our friend Ron Martin, who was out enjoying a morning of birding. He had found yet another eider!

To be honest, I didn’t pay much attention to the text. I knew the location was Snake Creek pumping station right next to Highway 83, and I knew I had a three-hour window until guests arrived, so I grabbed my birding bag, gave my loving wife a kiss, and off I went.

There was much excitement as I traversed the blacktop northward, slowing down for each passing town and resuming cruise to make sure that speedometer needle didn’t keep climbing to get me in trouble. I was roughly 15 minutes out when another birder checked in with me asking my ETA. The bird was still there, and they would wait for me, which would save time of searching.

When I got there, the sea duck was quite easy to find in a resting flock of a hundred Canada geese. The bird was a large soft brown duck with slightly darker brown wings and white feather edging on each primary feather. The head was large and blocky, with a dark black gently sloping bill. The bird was a bigger duck than our locals around in late November.

The scoter is also a sea duck, which is a rare but regular late-fall migrant here. I was quite entertained to watch the queen eider as I will call it follow the scoter around the bay as if territorial. I call the newfound celebrity a queen eider as the identification to species was positively confirmed by all as a female king eider, the first of its kind here.

The bird stayed the afternoon, allowing several birders residing fairly close by to see the bird before sundown. However, attempts by several the next day failed to turn up the bird. Three days later, Ron Martin again found the bird, this time at the Totten Trail boat ramp on the east side of the highway, where it continued still as of the morning of Dec. 4, to the delight of many birders who tried and missed from so far away a time before. Late fall may be a time of few birds to see, but it is also a time in which some greatly unexpected birds turn up and make a birder's day in a hurry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0