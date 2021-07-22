Kids Fishing Camp set at Devils Lake

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is co-sponsoring the annual Kids Fishing Camp at Devils Lake Aug. 8-12.

The camp hosted by the Devils Lake Park Board at Lakewood Bible Camp is open to anyone ages 8-13. Game and Fish volunteers from the Lure ‘em for Life fish club will provide classroom instruction and boats to help campers enjoy a week of learning about fishing, along with other activities. Participants will spend 3-4 hours a day on the lake fishing.

The camp fee is $300 per participant and registration is open until the maximum of 45 participants is reached. Camper sites at Lakewood Bible Camp also are available for parents. Call 701-662-2296 for more information.

Registration forms and more information are available at the Devils Lake Park Board recreation office, 701-662-8243; email dlparkboard@gondtc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0