Jan. 1 is deadline for nonprofits to apply for licenses

Jan. 1 is the deadline for eligible nonprofits to apply to North Dakota's Game and Fish Department for 2022 big game hunting licenses.

Under state law, up to two elk, moose and pronghorn licenses, and 10 white-tailed deer licenses, can be issued to organizations to use for fundraising.

Organizations must provide proof from the IRS that they're exempt from federal income taxation to be eligible for a special allocation license. They also must be active and in good standing with the North Dakota Secretary of State office.

Successful lottery applicants must agree to donate at least 10% of the net proceeds of any license fundraiser to a conservation-related project, such as hunting access, conservation education, habitat development or shooting range management.

