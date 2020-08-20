Iowa man sentenced in North Dakota for wildlife violation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Iowa man who pleaded guilty in federal court in North Dakota to a wildlife violation has been sentenced to a year of probation and fined $7,500.

Louis Floden Jr., 69, of Pella, Iowa, illegally killed two black bears in the Canadian province of Manitoba and unlawfully transported the hides into the U.S., according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley. Floden was caught last September at the Pembina Port of Entry in northeastern North Dakota, and he forfeited the hides.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck to unlawful transport of wildlife in foreign commerce, and was sentenced at the same hearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0