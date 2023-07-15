Officials with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department found four watercraft that were transporting dead zebra mussels over the Fourth of July holiday period.

State wildlife officials have made a concerted effort in recent years to stop the westward spread of the aquatic nuisance species. Zebra mussels were discovered in the Red River in 2015, and they have since been found in other eastern North Dakota water bodies. They also were found in fish aquarium moss balls sold at pet stores in Bismarck and Fargo in 2021, leading to a state-imposed quarantine.

Zebra mussels compete with native species, clog water intakes, and can even sink docks and buoys with their weight.

Game wardens and other Game and Fish officials last week inspected more than 1,200 watercraft throughout the state. The discovery of the zebra mussels, even though they were dead, is a reminder for water enthusiasts to clean, drain and dry all equipment after every use, to stop the spread of zebra mussels and other ANS, Game and Fish said in a statement.

It's not the first time such an incident has happened. A Game and Fish inspector came across a pontoon encrusted with dead zebra mussels as the boater was preparing to launch on Lake Audubon, on the eastern end of Lake Sakakawea, on Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

More information on ANS is available at https://gf.nd.gov/ans.