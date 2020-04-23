In-person OHV youth safety classes canceled; online class remains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is canceling all in-person off-highway vehicle youth safety classes through May 21 but reminding residents that an online safety course is available year-round.

The online class can be accessed at www.parkrec.nd.gov.

OHV operators ages 12 and older must have an OHV safety certification or a driver’s license to legally operate on public land, including ditches and state OHV trails.

OHV trails, including the Rough Rider Trail south of Mandan and the Turtle Mountain OHV Trail north of Bottineau, are open for the season. The Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area’s trails are closed due to snow cover. Updates can be obtained by calling Pembina Gorge at 701-549-2444 or visiting its Facebook page.

Program information can be found at www.parkrec.nd.gov or by contacting Anton Hillig at 701-328-5366.

