In-person hunter education classes available again

In-person hunter education classes are being made available in North Dakota again this year.

Most in-person classes were canceled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the state Game and Fish Department substituted an online course.

People interested in taking an in-person hunter education class in 2021 must click on the education link at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Hunter Education Coordinator Brian Schaffer said students wanting to take an in-person class are reminded to register early, as most classes are held the first few months of the calendar year.

“We are holding traditional classes once again, and social distancing guidelines must be followed such as wearing masks and sanitizing, but we are able to gather and teach some of our classes,” Schaffer said.

“In combination with our ability to start meeting again through traditional classes, we're also going to increase our efforts with home study courses this year, as we did in 2020," he said. "We learned a lot from the experiences last year and we've improved the content.”

State law requires anyone born after Dec. 31, 1961, to pass a certified hunter education course to hunt in North Dakota. Hunter education is mandatory for youth who are turning 12 years old. Children who turn 11 during the calendar year can take the class.

