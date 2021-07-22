 Skip to main content
Hunting guide and outfitter exam set
Hunting guide and outfitter exam set

The next guide and outfitter written exam has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's Bismarck headquarters.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state. People can register for the next test by calling the department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604. The deadline is Sept. 3.

Qualifications for becoming a guide include a passing score on the exam; a passing background check for criminal and wildlife violations; certification in CPR and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications. A person must also have held a hunting guide license for two years and must have proof of liability insurance.

