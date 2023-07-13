The next hunting guide and outfitter written exam is set for Saturday, August 19, at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department headquarters in Bismarck.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state. People can register for the next test by calling the department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604. The deadline is Aug. 11.

Qualifications for becoming a guide include a passing score on the exam; a passing background check for criminal and wildlife violations; certification in CPR and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications. A person must also have held a hunting guide license for two years and must have proof of liability insurance.