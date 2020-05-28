Hunting guide and outfitter exam scheduled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The next guide and outfitter written examination has been scheduled for Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state.

Qualifications for becoming a guide include a passing score on the exam; a background check for criminal and wildlife violations; certification in CPR and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications. A person must also have held a hunting guide license for two years and must have proof of liability insurance.

People interested in taking the exam are required to register by calling the Game and Fish Department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604. State and federal guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic will be followed. Details will be provided upon registration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0