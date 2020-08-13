Hunters reminded to register with HIP

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding migratory bird hunters of all ages to register with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting ducks, geese, swans, mergansers, coots, cranes, snipe, doves and woodcock.

Hunters must register in each state for which they are licensed to hunt.

Hunters can register in North Dakota when buying a license at the state Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov. They also can call 888-634-4798.

Those who registered to hunt the spring light goose season in North Dakota do not have to register with the program again, as it is required only once per year.

HIP registration is a cooperative program designed to determine a sample of hunters from which to measure the harvest of migratory birds for management purposes.

