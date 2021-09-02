Hunters reminded of CWD rules

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding hunters about restrictions in place to help stem the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Hunters are prohibited from transporting into or within North Dakota the whole carcass of deer, elk, moose or other members of the cervid family killed outside the state.

In addition, hunters harvesting a white-tailed deer or mule deer from Units 3A1, 3A2, 3B1, 3F2, 4B and 4C, a moose from Units M10 and M11, or an elk from Unit E2 can't transport the whole carcass outside the unit.

It's also unlawful to hunt big game over bait, or place bait to attract big game for the purpose of hunting, in deer Units 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3C west of the Missouri River, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.

Hunting big game over bait also is prohibited on all U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service national wildlife refuges and waterfowl production areas, U.S. Forest Service national grasslands, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed lands, and all North Dakota state trust, state park and state forest service lands.

For more information, go to gf.nd.gov.

