Hunters reminded of baiting, transport rules

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is cautioning hunters that it's illegal to hunt big game over bait or to use bait to attract big game for hunting in numerous units.
The agency also is reminding big game hunters about requirements for transporting deer, elk and moose carcasses and carcass parts into and within the state.
The goal is to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease, which is deadly to deer, moose and elk.
Baiting rules
Officials also discourage the recreational feeding of wildlife within units where bait is illegal.
The units are 3A1, 3A2 and 3A3 north of U.S. Highway 2; 3B1 and 3C west of the Missouri River; and 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.
Baiting for any purpose also is prohibited on all Game and Fish Department wildlife management areas. Hunting big game over bait also is prohibited on all U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service national wildlife refuges and waterfowl production areas; U.S. Forest Service national grasslands; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed lands; and all North Dakota state trust, state park and state forest service lands.
Transport rules
Hunters are prohibited from transporting into or within North Dakota the whole carcass of a deer, elk, moose or other member of the cervid family from states and Canadian provinces with CWD in wild populations or in captive herds.
In addition, hunters harvesting a white-tailed deer or mule deer from units 3A1, 3B1, 3F2, 4B and 4C, a moose from units M10 and M11, or an elk from units E2 and E6 can't transport the whole carcass outside the unit. However, hunters can transport the whole carcass between adjoining CWD carcass-restricted units.
The following lower-risk portions of the carcass can be transported:
- Meat that has been boned out.
- Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached.
- Meat that is cut and wrapped either commercially or privately.
- Hides with no heads attached.
- Skull plates with antlers attached with no hide or brain tissue present.
- Intact skulls with the hide, eyes, lower jaw and associated soft tissue removed, and no visible brain or spinal cord tissue present.
- Antlers with no meat or tissue attached.
- Upper canine teeth, also known as buglers, whistlers or ivories.
- Finished taxidermy heads.
Game and Fish maintains several freezers throughout the region for submitting heads for CWD testing, starting in September.
