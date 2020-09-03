Hunters reminded of baiting, transport rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is cautioning hunters that it's illegal to hunt big game over bait or to use bait to attract big game for hunting in numerous units.

The agency also is reminding big game hunters about requirements for transporting deer, elk and moose carcasses and carcass parts into and within the state.

The goal is to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease, which is deadly to deer, moose and elk.

Baiting rules

Officials also discourage the recreational feeding of wildlife within units where bait is illegal.

The units are 3A1, 3A2 and 3A3 north of U.S. Highway 2; 3B1 and 3C west of the Missouri River; and 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.