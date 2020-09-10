Hunters asked to submit wing envelopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upland game bird hunters in North Dakota are being asked to collect feathers from harvested birds and submit wing envelopes to the state.

The decades-long effort helps with management, according to the Game and Fish Department. Biologists can determine if the birds are male or female, age ratios, survival, nesting success, hatch dates and overall production.

Birds included in the upland game wing survey are ring-necked pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge, turkeys and ruffed grouse. Collecting enough pheasant samples is typically never a problem, but securing enough sharptail and partridge feathers can be an issue, according to the agency.

Hunters interested in receiving wing envelopes can go to the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Instructions for submitting wing data are printed on the envelope.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0