Hunter education courses beginning

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is urging people who want to hunt in the fall to start making arrangements for hunter education classes if they need them.

People born after 1961 must take a certified course before they can get a gun or bowhunting license in North Dakota. Children must be turning 12 during the calendar year to take the home study course, and age 11 during the calendar year to take the traditional in-person class.

“In some of our communities, especially our smaller communities, there's only one course a year, so if you need to meet that hunter education requirement, people need to be thinking about it now as the vast majority of our courses are from January through May,” Game and Fish Hunter Education Coordinator Brian Schaffer said.

To enroll in a class, go to gf.nd.gov and click on the education link.

Hunter education dates back more than 40 years in North Dakota.

“In the next couple of years, we're going to hit 250,000 students that have successfully completed hunter education in North Dakota,” Schaffer said.

The program relies heavily on volunteers.

“We have roughly 700 volunteers who teach hunter education in a given year, and some of those people have been teaching for 30 and 40 years,” Schaffer said.

