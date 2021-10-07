Hummingbird find is a state first

It has been a while since I have shared the latest birding news, forgive me. I always intend to compose a piece during the weekend, but you probably all know I am out looking for the next first state bird on the weekends. Well, this time someone else beat me to it, in my own backyard. This experience may teach us all to keep your eyes open, you never know!

I was going about my business birding along the northern edge of the state in mid-August in hopes of catching the first of the southbound warblers when my phone alerted me to an incoming message. I opened the text and noticed it included a photo of a hummingbird. Mind you, I don’t have that much experience with the little feathered bees, but I took a look. Given the time of year, hummingbird migration is in full swing. Here in North Dakota we really only anticipate one species of hummingbird to tend to the floral habitats we provide, the ruby-throated hummingbird.

However in recent years, friend Scott Ray, who relocated from eastern Washington, has been paying much more attention to avian visitors and has come up with surprising finds such as rufous hummingbirds multiple fall seasons, as well as the state's only black-chinned hummingbird -- which stayed at his place for three weeks.