Hummingbird find is a state first

It has been a while since I have shared the latest birding news, forgive me. I always intend to compose a piece during the weekend, but you probably all know I am out looking for the next first state bird on the weekends. Well, this time someone else beat me to it, in my own backyard. This experience may teach us all to keep your eyes open, you never know!
I was going about my business birding along the northern edge of the state in mid-August in hopes of catching the first of the southbound warblers when my phone alerted me to an incoming message. I opened the text and noticed it included a photo of a hummingbird. Mind you, I don’t have that much experience with the little feathered bees, but I took a look. Given the time of year, hummingbird migration is in full swing. Here in North Dakota we really only anticipate one species of hummingbird to tend to the floral habitats we provide, the ruby-throated hummingbird.
However in recent years, friend Scott Ray, who relocated from eastern Washington, has been paying much more attention to avian visitors and has come up with surprising finds such as rufous hummingbirds multiple fall seasons, as well as the state's only black-chinned hummingbird -- which stayed at his place for three weeks.
Back to the text I received from local birder Dale Heinert. I looked at the image and really didn’t think it was anything special. I showed it to a friend I was with and he suggested a calliope hummingbird. It is difficult to discern from a photo, but these hummingbirds are our smallest of the family, measuring only 3 ½ inches. This bird also has a fairly short bill for hummingbirds, as well as short wings barely extending to the tail at rest, and a rich salmon coloration to the flanks and under-tail. Males have bright magenta rays of color flaring out from the throat that are rather distinctive, but the bright males are rarely the ones that wander off-course here.
I really didn’t think much more about it, but Dale had done his homework and concluded he may in fact have a calliope hummingbird on his hands. He responded to me later outlining the key points to the identification, and sent a few more photos. Now he had my attention!
Since there were no prior records in North Dakota for the species, I forwarded the images to Scott Ray. His response was “Definitely calliope, why did you sit on it so long?! I am on my way!" He was right; this bird was a state first. If people wanted to see for themselves, we had better get the word out.
Dale posted his sighting to Ebird along with diagnostic photos, and now my phone was lighting up from friends coming my way the next day wanting more intel. I had a couple hours of daylight yet when I got back to Bismarck, so I made my way down to the location and looked around for an hour. At one point I saw a hummingbird zip past my ear without stopping. Could that be it?
While thinking of the conundrum of whether to count or not on such a brief and shaky sighting, I was blessed to spot an aggressive territorial calliope hummingbird chasing warblers away from his favorite tree in this Tom O’Leary Arboretum. Scott Ray arrived shortly thereafter and got a couple of photos before the sun set beyond the Missouri River.
The next morning, eight birders awaited daylight at the location in hopes of a repeat visit, and they were not disappointed. Williston, Alexander, Stanley, Dickinson, Minot, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Valley City and Fargo were represented among the happy birders.