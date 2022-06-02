Heart Butte Reservoir plan updated

The Bureau of Reclamation and the Tri-Cities Joint Job Development Authority have prepared a final updated Resource Management Plan for the Heart Butte Reservoir.

The update will serve as the blueprint for at least the next 10 years of recreation development on Reclamation lands surrounding the reservoir otherwise known as Lake Tschida.

The plan is at https://www.usbr.gov/gp/dkao/heartbutte_rmp_final.pdf. Hard copies can be obtained by calling Outdoor Recreation Planner Andrea Gue at 701-221-1223 or by requesting in writing from Area Manager, Bureau of Reclamation, 304 E. Broadway Ave., Bismarck ND 58501.

