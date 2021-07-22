Habitats of North Dakota courses offered

Five Habitats of North Dakota online courses are being offered through North Dakota State University for educators seeking professional development credits, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Categories are wetlands, badlands, riparian, woodlands and prairie habitats. Each is one credit. Courses are suitable for educators K-12. The material meets the state life science standards for grades 3-6 and North Dakota studies standards for grade 4.

Online classes are Aug. 15 through Sept. 30, and Oct. 15 through Nov. 30. The NDSU course fee is $50 per credit payable upon registration at https://www.ndsu.edu/dce/k-12/k12_listing.

For more information, contact Sherry Niesar at sniesar@nd.gov or 701-527-3714.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0